Floral tributes for Australian 'Hero' who disarmed Bondi gunman

SYDNEY, Dec 16 - Flowers were laid on Tuesday in front of the shuttered shop of Ahmed al Ahmed, the 43-year-old tobacco shop owner who locals hailed as the “Bondi hero” after he wrestled ‍a ​gun from one of the attackers during a mass ‍shooting on Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Ahmed was identified on social media as the bystander who hid behind parked ​cars before ​charging at the gunman from behind, seizing his rifle and knocking him to the ground. The act saved several lives, authorities have said.

"I think he's a role model for ‍us all and it really encompasses the Aussie spirit and I'm incredibly proud to live ​in the area and I think everybody ⁠is, it blows me away, absolutely blows me away," said Adam Pogorzelski, a local resident in Ahmed's neighbourhood, in the suburb of Sutherland, about 26 km (16 miles) from the centre of Sydney.

Ahmed, a father-of-two, remains ​in a Sydney hospital with gunshot wounds. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited him earlier on Tuesday and told media ‌that Ahmed will undergo more surgery.

Ahmed ​has been hailed as a hero around the world, including by U.S. President Donald Trump who said Ahmed was "a very, very brave person" who saved many lives.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Ahmed has raised more than A$2 million ($1.33 million).

A 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son allegedly carried out the attack at a Jewish celebration on Sunday afternoon, killing 15 people in the ‍country's worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.

"I was actually proud when I saw ​it, I thought to myself, wow is that Ahmed, because I know him, then I looked at it ​twice and then I realised it was him....," said a ‌20-year-old worker at a neighbouring chemist who did not wish to be named.

"What he did was unbelievable." REUTERS