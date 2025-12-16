Straitstimes.com header logo

Floral tributes for Australian 'Hero' who disarmed Bondi gunman

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Follow topic:

SYDNEY, Dec 16 - Flowers were laid on Tuesday in front of the shuttered shop of Ahmed al Ahmed, the 43-year-old tobacco shop owner who locals hailed as the “Bondi hero” after he wrestled ‍a ​gun from one of the attackers during a mass ‍shooting on Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Ahmed was identified on social media as the bystander who hid behind parked ​cars before ​charging at the gunman from behind, seizing his rifle and knocking him to the ground. The act saved several lives, authorities have said.

"I think he's a role model for ‍us all and it really encompasses the Aussie spirit and I'm incredibly proud to live ​in the area and I think everybody ⁠is, it blows me away, absolutely blows me away," said Adam Pogorzelski, a local resident in Ahmed's neighbourhood, in the suburb of Sutherland, about 26 km (16 miles) from the centre of Sydney.

Ahmed, a father-of-two, remains ​in a Sydney hospital with gunshot wounds. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited him earlier on Tuesday and told media ‌that Ahmed will undergo more surgery.

Ahmed ​has been hailed as a hero around the world, including by U.S. President Donald Trump who said Ahmed was "a very, very brave person" who saved many lives.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Ahmed has raised more than A$2 million ($1.33 million).

A 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son allegedly carried out the attack at a Jewish celebration on Sunday afternoon, killing 15 people in the ‍country's worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.

"I was actually proud when I saw ​it, I thought to myself, wow is that Ahmed, because I know him, then I looked at it ​twice and then I realised it was him....," said a ‌20-year-old worker at a neighbouring chemist who did not wish to be named.

"What he did was unbelievable." REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.