Floods in northeast India kill 10, thousands affected

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GUWAHATI, India, July 23 - At least 10 people have died in floods after incessant rains and what authorities said was "unprecedented devastation" in India's northeastern state of Assam over the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll during the week to 36, authorities said.

• More than 650,000 people have been affected by heavy rainfall across 11 districts of Assam, the state's disaster management authority said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

• The scale of devastation caused by the floods was "unprecedented", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on social media website X. He did not give more details.

• The floods in Assam were primarily caused by very heavy rainfall in its neighbouring state of Nagaland between July 18 and 20, resulting in unusually high river flows, a state government report said.

• Assam, home to the Brahmaputra, one of the world's largest rivers, sees damage from the increased flow of water nearly every year during monsoons. REUTERS