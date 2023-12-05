Floods, five killed as southern India braces for Cyclone Michaung

BHUBANESHWAR, India - Heavy rains submerged roads and shut down a major airport in southern India on Dec 5, where at least five people, including a child, were killed in the flooding and the havoc hours before a severe cyclone was due to make landfall.

Cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh state around 11am local time (0530 GMT), the weather office said, gusting in with winds of up to 110 kph.

Parts of the state are expected to be pelted with more than 200mm of rain over the next 24 hours, the weather office said, and at least 8,000 people have been evacuated.

A 4-year-old boy died in Tirupati district after a wall fell, C Nagaraju, executive director of the state's disaster management authority said, while four people were killed in neighbouring Tamil Nadu state on Dec 4, officials said.

In Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, a major electronics and manufacturing hub, floodwaters swept away cars and submerged a runway, triggering the shutdown of one of India's busiest airports until Tuesday morning.