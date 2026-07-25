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Five people killed in soil collapse in northern China

BEIJING, July 25 - Five people were killed and three injured after a loess collapse buried a house in a village in northern China's Shanxi province, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday.

* All eight people trapped in the collapse in Haoyi village, Hongtong county, have been found, the county's emergency management bureau said. Five showed no signs of life, while three were taken to hospital and were in stable condition.

* The collapse occurred at 6:49 pm on Friday, burying a residential property, authorities said.

* Local officials deployed more than 550 rescue personnel, including police, firefighters and medical staff.

* More than 130 pieces of equipment, including loaders, cranes, drones and life-detection devices, were used in the operation. REUTERS