Five dead after Philippine ferry catches fire

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MANILA, Sept 10 - Five people died and others are missing after a ferry caught fire off Palawan island in the western Philippines on Wednesday night, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Thursday.

Forty-three people were rescued on Wednesday night after the fire broke out aboard the MV June Aster in waters off Coron, Palawan, the PCG said.

Footage released by the Coast Guard showed flames engulfing parts of the vessel and responders placing bodies in body bags.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board when the fire broke out or how many remained missing. REUTERS