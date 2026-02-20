Five countries commit troops to Gaza international security force, commander says
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
WASHINGTON, Feb 19 - Five countries have committed troops for an international security force for Gaza, the commander of the force said on Thursday during a meeting of President Donald Trump's newly created Board of Peace.
"The first five countries have committed troops to serve in the ISF - Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania. Two countries have committed to train police - Egypt and Jordan," International Stabilization Force commander Army Major General Jasper Jeffers said.
Jeffers also said the ISF would begin by deploying in southern Gaza's Rafa, train police there and "expand sector by sector."
The long-term plan is to use 20,000 ISF troops and train 12,000 police, Jeffers said. REUTERS