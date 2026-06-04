Fire kills 12 people in Sri Lankan home for older people

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COLOMBO, June 4 - A dozen people have died in a fire at a home for older people in Sri Lanka, police said on Thursday, while another eight have been hospitalised.

The fire, which broke out at a home in Anguruwatota (55 km or 34 miles from the commercial capital Colombo), has been put out and the director of the establishment has been arrested, police said.

"A total of 51 people were rescued from the home and they are being looked after by the military and public officials in the area," police spokesperson Frederick Wootler said.

Two police teams are conducting further investigations, he added. REUTERS