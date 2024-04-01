Fire breaks out at Uralmash factory in Russia's Yekaterinburg

Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 06:26 PM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 06:26 PM

MOSCOW - A fire broke out on Monday at the Uralmash factory, a large heavy industry enterprise in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Russia's emergencies ministry said.

Separately, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the factory's management as saying that the 4,000-square-metre building which was on fire did not belong to the factory although it was located on its territory.

Uralmash produces equipment for mining, metal works, the cement industry and energy facilities including nuclear power plants. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top