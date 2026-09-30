Fincantieri shipyard accident kills worker, critically injures another

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ROME, Sept 30 - A man died and another was seriously injured after an accident at a shipyard operated by Italy's Fincantieri in the port city of Ancona, the shipbuilder and police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late on Tuesday when a fire broke out as the two workers were carrying out welding work on a vessel.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze, which local unions said may have been due to a fault involving a welding machine.

Both men were employed by a subcontractor, Fincantieri said.

The victim was a 54-year-old Tunisian who died from severe burns, a local union official said, while the critically injured worker is a 29-year-old Bangladeshi.

Local media reported that he is due to be transferred from Ancona's regional hospital to a specialist burns unit in the Tuscan city of Pisa.

Italy's main metalworkers' unions - Fiom, Fim and Uilm - staged a protest at the shipyard and began immediate eight-hour strikes covering the day's shifts.

National unions called for a two-hour strike across all Fincantieri's shipyards from Wednesday.

"Safety culture needs to change, it is too often viewed solely as a business cost," a local union statement said, calling fro greater investments in training and protective equipment.

The unions also called for a review of Italy's contracting and subcontracting practices, saying workplace accidents were more common in places where subcontractors worked. REUTERS