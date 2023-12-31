Final 2 bodies found after China’s most serious earthquake in a decade

BEIJING – The bodies of the two remaining people missing in the aftermath of China’s most serious earthquake in nearly a decade were found on Dec 31, a tragedy that has renewed concern over exposed populations in seismically active zones.

That raises official fatalities from the 6.2-magnitude quake that rocked the north-western provinces of Qinghai and Gansu almost two weeks ago to 151.

The final bodies were found in Qinghai at 1.16am local time, state media reported.

The quake, whose epicentre straddled Qinghai and Gansu, was the most serious in China since a 6.5-magnitude trembler struck the south-western province of Yunnan in 2014 and killed 617 people.

The tragedy in disaster-hit Qinghai and Gansu, home to many Hui people, a tight-knit ethnic minority characterised by its distinctive Muslim identity, has renewed concern over outdated and poorly built homes.

Many of the homes destroyed were made of earth-wood or brick-wood structures.

Their load-bearing walls were constructed from earth, providing little defence against any earthquake, say the local authorities.

Gansu, Qinghai, Tibet, Xinjiang and the rugged highlands in Sichuan and Yunnan are located on the fringe of the geologically complex Qinghai-Tibet plateau.

Many populations living near the edge of the plateau, often atop active fault lines, are rural farmers and herders subsisting on very low incomes.

Ms Han Ting, 33, whose village in Gansu was nearly wrecked by the quake, chose to stay put in an emergency tent set up by relief workers because of fears her partially damaged family home could still collapse on her.

“The prefab house assigned to us is also a bit far, so we still choose to stay here in the tent,” said Ms Han, one of the thousands of Hui people who live in the area.

“It's not too cold at the moment, and we aren’t lacking in daily necessities, and the children have also resumed school.”

Even as life started to resume for Ms Han, she could not help but think of her grandfather, who survived the initial impact of the earthquake but died several days later.

“On the night of the quake, he ran out of the house wrapped in just blankets and hid in a small car,” she recounted to Reuters.