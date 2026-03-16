Fifth member of Iranian women's soccer team withdraws Australia asylum offer

SYDNEY, March 16 - A fifth member of the Iranian women's soccer team who had sought asylum in Australia has changed her mind and decided to return home to Iran, Australian media reported on Monday.

Australia had granted humanitarian visas to six players and one support staff member last week from the Iranian squad after they sought asylum over fears of possible persecution upon returning home. The concerns came after they failed to sing the national anthem at a Women's Asian Cup match.

Three members of the delegation on Sunday decided to abandon the asylum offer. Another member changed her mind last week, leaving only two members in Australia.

"This is a very complex situation," Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Matt Thistlethwaite told Sky News on Monday.

Thistlethwaite said the government respects the decision of those who chose to return to Iran while continuing to provide support to the two members still in Australia.

The members who have decided to decline Australia's asylum offer are expected to join the rest of the team in Malaysia before leaving for Tehran soon "to once again be embraced by their families and homeland," the Iranian Football Association said.

The Iranian team's campaign in the Asian Cup started just as the United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They were eliminated from the tournament a week ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump had praised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for allowing the women to stay, saying on social media the United States was ready to take the players if Australia did not. REUTERS