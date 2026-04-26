Fertiliser plant in Russia's Vologda region damaged in Ukrainian drone attack, governor says

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MOSCOW, April 26 - A fertiliser plant in Russia's Vologda region was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on Sunday, local governor Georgy Filimonov said.

Filimonov said a high‑pressure sulphuric acid pipeline was damaged in the city of Cherepovets at an Apatit complex, a subsidiary of PhosAgro, one of the world's largest producers of phosphate-based fertilisers.

The leak has been contained and there were no releases of hazardous chemicals, he said, adding that five people were injured.

According to PhosAgro, Apatit is Europe's biggest producer of phosphate-based fertilisers, as well as phosphoric and sulphuric acids.

MAJOR ATTACK

Russia's defence ministry said that from 2000 Moscow time (1700 GMT) on Saturday to 0900 on Sunday, Russian air defences shot down more than 250 Ukrainian drones over more than a dozen regions.

Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said the city was targeted in one of the heaviest attacks to date, with 71 drones destroyed.

One person was killed and four were injured, while residential buildings, shops and cars were damaged. Parts of downed drones fell on railway tracks.

In the Yaroslavl region, where Ukraine has frequently targeted oil refineries, Russian air defences repelled another large‑scale drone attack, governor Mikhail Yevrayev said, without providing details. REUTERS