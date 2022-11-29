Fed up of Covid-19 restrictions, undergraduates in China take to streets to voice discontent

BEIJING - When undergraduate, who goes by the online handle Carena Fino, found out about the sudden demonstrations in Shanghai last Friday night, she knew that she wanted to be a part of it, and joined in the next day.

“I regret that I found out about the demonstrations too late,” said Carena, 19, who took to the streets in Shanghai last Saturday to protest against China’s Covid-19 policies. “Enough is enough, too many lives have been lost,” she told The Straits Times on Monday.

She was particularly incensed about the zero-Covid-19 policy after a fire that broke out in a residential complex in Xinjiang, an autonomous region in north-western China, last Thursday killed 10 and injured nine others. She believes that pandemic measures hampered rescue efforts, resulting in a higher death count and the fire being put out three hours later.

Youths, notably undergraduates like Carena, have been at the heart of rare protests that have erupted across the country over the past few days, as they grow frustrated due to the country’s lockdown measures aimed at stopping Covid-19 transmissions. Many undergraduates have been taking classes online and unable to leave their school grounds for prolonged periods since the pandemic started in 2020.

Top university Tsinghua, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of International Business and Economics have started arranging transport for their students to return home early - before the winter break in January - presumably to stop them from gathering to protest, according to local media reports on Sunday.

What had started out as a candlelight vigil in Shanghai for the victims in the Xinjiang fire had turned into a demonstration against the country’s zero-Covid-19 approach, with some protesters calling for an end to President Xi Jinping’s rule. Mr Xi is recognised as the driving force behind the country’s zero-Covid-19 approach.

Another undergraduate in Shanghai, who gave her name as May, said that she did not expect the “huge turnout of hundreds of people” at Wulumuqi Road on Friday, when she arrived at about 6pm. Wulumuqi is Urumqi’s name in hanyu pinyin.

“I just wanted to put some flowers along the road to remember the deaths in Xinjiang, and not to protest,” she said. But her car got stuck in traffic due to roadblocks set up by the police after the vigil turned into a protest.

“The protesters were mainly calling for an end to the Covid-19 lockdowns, and it was only some extremists who were calling for an end to the Communist Party of China’s rule,” she added. “Most people are still rational.”

Both Carena and May had declined to reveal more personal information to protect themselves from the police.

Carena, who shared videos and photos of the Shanghai protest on Saturday on her social media account on QQ, a social media platform, said that she felt very touched when the crowd responded “we want freedom!” to her call to end nucleic testing. Residents in China must do the test at least once every 48 hours to be granted entry to public areas, including grocery stores.

For now, the undergraduates said that they hope that the protests will show policymakers how oppressed they feel as the result of the Covid-19 lockdowns.