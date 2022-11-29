Fed up of Covid-19 restrictions, undergraduates in China take to streets to voice discontent

BEIJING - When undergraduate, who goes by the online handle Carena Fino, found out about the sudden demonstrations in Shanghai last Friday night, she knew that she wanted to be a part of it, and joined in the next day.
“I regret that I found out about the demonstrations too late,” said Carena, 19, who took to the streets in Shanghai last Saturday to protest against China’s Covid-19 policies. “Enough is enough, too many lives have been lost,” she told The Straits Times on Monday.
She was particularly incensed about the zero-Covid-19 policy after a fire that broke out in a residential complex in Xinjiang, an autonomous region in north-western China, last Thursday killed 10 and injured nine others. She believes that pandemic measures hampered rescue efforts, resulting in a higher death count and the fire being put out three hours later.
Youths, notably undergraduates like Carena, have been at the heart of rare protests that have erupted across the country over the past few days, as they grow frustrated due to the country’s lockdown measures aimed at stopping Covid-19 transmissions. Many undergraduates have been taking classes online and unable to leave their school grounds for prolonged periods since the pandemic started in 2020.
Top university Tsinghua, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of International Business and Economics have started arranging transport for their students to return home early - before the winter break in January - presumably to stop them from gathering to protest, according to local media reports on Sunday.
What had started out as a candlelight vigil in Shanghai for the victims in the Xinjiang fire had turned into a demonstration against the country’s zero-Covid-19 approach, with some protesters calling for an end to President Xi Jinping’s rule. Mr Xi is recognised as the driving force behind the country’s zero-Covid-19 approach.
Another undergraduate in Shanghai, who gave her name as May, said that she did not expect the “huge turnout of hundreds of people” at Wulumuqi Road on Friday, when she arrived at about 6pm. Wulumuqi is Urumqi’s name in hanyu pinyin.
“I just wanted to put some flowers along the road to remember the deaths in Xinjiang, and not to protest,” she said. But her car got stuck in traffic due to roadblocks set up by the police after the vigil turned into a protest.
“The protesters were mainly calling for an end to the Covid-19 lockdowns, and it was only some extremists who were calling for an end to the Communist Party of China’s rule,” she added. “Most people are still rational.”
Both Carena and May had declined to reveal more personal information to protect themselves from the police.
Carena, who shared videos and photos of the Shanghai protest on Saturday on her social media account on QQ, a social media platform, said that she felt very touched when the crowd responded “we want freedom!” to her call to end nucleic testing. Residents in China must do the test at least once every 48 hours to be granted entry to public areas, including grocery stores.
For now, the undergraduates said that they hope that the protests will show policymakers how oppressed they feel as the result of the Covid-19 lockdowns.
An administrator of two Telegram chat groups, which pass on information on planned protests and demonstrations that have taken place, said that the online groups were set up to “give an outlet to those who want to step up to fight the oppression in China”, and declined to say further.
A manifesto from protest organisers that states five requests for the protests such as ending lockdowns, releasing protestors and abolishing nation-wide nucleic testing is also being circulated in the groups.
The two groups, which also help warn protesters about police presence where they plan to have demonstrations, have about 6,500 members.
Carena said that her friend who was with her during the Shanghai protest on Saturday received a note on the protest's objectives that also urged demonstrators to protect themselves through AirDrop, an iPhone function that allows users to send and receive content from other iPhones nearby. It teaches them how to respond to police questioning.
A meeting held over Zoom on Monday night with protesters sharing why they demonstrated at Liangma River in Beijing on Sunday ended with a QR code that allowed attendees to download information on what they should do if police arrest them for protesting and how to help those who have been caught by the police.
“I think it is good that the protests are becoming more organised, but I hope everyone remains safe and rational during this emotional period,” said May.
The country’s strict Covid-19 approach has been one of the main drags on the economy this year, with unemployment for those aged between 16 and 24 remaining high at 17.9 per cent in October, after hitting an unprecedented 19.9 per cent in July, during graduation season. Beleaguered offices and companies are already finding it hard to stay afloat, let alone help absorb the record 10.76 million graduates this year.
The delayed fire rescue efforts in Urumqi, Xinjiang’s capital, has become the tipping point for undergraduates’ anger.
To support their claims that the lockdowns in Xinjiang have held up rescuers, netizens have pointed to state media footage showing how fire trucks were made to wait while pandemic-related road barriers were being removed.
Officials said the barriers were put up due to routine traffic management, and were not part of the neighbourhood’s pandemic measures. They also discredited the footage, claiming that they were “put together... with ill intention”.
But netizens have remained sceptical of the official explanation.
In Hangzhou, the capital of Shanghai’s provincial neighbour in south-eastern China, videos showed hundreds of police officers forming a perimeter around a large square to prevent residents from gathering.
Footage, which the Straits Times has seen, but could not independently verify, also showed police arresting a protester, with others in the crowd trying to stop the arrest.