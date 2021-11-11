Fearless prosecutor eyeing South Korean presidency

He is known for being an uncompromising prosecutor who will not cower in the face of pressure from higher powers - not even the country's president.

Now, Mr Yoon Seok-youl wants to take over from President Moon Jae-in and is a hot favourite for the top job.

The former prosecutor-general was nominated only last Friday as the presidential candidate for South Korea's main opposition, the conservative People Power Party (PPP), but a weekend poll by the Korea Society Opinion Institute showed that he was about 12 percentage points ahead of his strongest opponent - Mr Lee Jae-myung of the liberal ruling Democratic Party - in a hypothetical race.

A separate study by pollster PNR on presidential suitability also showed that Mr Yoon was ahead of Mr Lee by 15.5 percentage points.

The duo will face off in elections to be held next March.

Mr Yoon, 60, rose to prominence in 2016 for leading investigations in the massive corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of then President Park Geun-hye.

He also investigated her predecessor Lee Myung-bak for graft and opposed Mr Moon's push for prosecution reform.

Though a political novice, Mr Yoon gained huge popularity as a potential president after launching a probe against former justice minister Cho Kuk and his family in a corruption scandal that divided the nation in 2019 and sparked a wave of anti-Moon sentiment.

He valiantly fought against plans by Mr Cho's successor Choo Mi-ae to weaken the prosecution's authority and was suspended for two months last December on four counts of misconduct.

He resigned in March and finally declared his bid for presidency in June, joining the PPP a month later.

He accused the ruling bloc of being corrupt, unfair and incompetent, vowing to bring back justice.

"I have no experience in politics but have spent 26 years as a public official with a determination to work only for the people," Mr Yoon said when announcing his presidential bid.

"I am ready to devote everything and dedicate myself to the people and the future of this nation. I promise to do this in the right way, jointly with everyone who desires to overturn the ruling force."

In his acceptance speech last Friday, Mr Yoon pledged to "end the politics of division and anger".

"I am the symbol of fairness who toppled Cho Kuk's hypocrisy and Choo Mi-ae's arrogance, and the fatal blow to destroy the legitimacy of the Moon administration," he said.

Mr Yoon studied law at the top-ranked Seoul National University but failed the bar exam eight times before succeeding on his ninth attempt in 1991.

He became a prosecutor in 1994 and rose through the ranks, often handling high-profile probes into politicians and conglomerates. He was promoted to prosecutor-general in June 2019.

Political science professor Kim Jae-chun of Sogang University described him as "fearless".

"He will investigate whoever violates the law," Professor Kim told The Straits Times. "He is not loyal to anyone or any political party, he is loyal only to South Korea's Constitution and legal system."

Myongji University political science professor Shin Yul said the public wants strong leadership and "Yoon fits the bill".

Professor Shin noted that surveys have shown that the number of people who want a change of government is about 20 per cent higher than those who do not.

Mr Yoon's campaign pledges include a plan to provide 2.5 million homes in the next five years, including 300,000 small homes that will be sold below market price to first-time buyers in their 20s and 30s.

Housing is a key issue in South Korea as skyrocketing prices in real estate have frustrated many young voters.

Mr Yoon also pledged a flexible labour system and said he would loosen corporation regulations to allow companies to grow and create jobs.

On the diplomacy front, he is largely expected to push for a strengthening of South Korea's alliance with the United States and cautiously improve ties with Japan.

He has also said he is open to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un but will not do it "for show".

Experts noted that several challenges lie ahead for Mr Yoon.

Like his opponent, Mr Lee, Mr Yoon is embroiled in scandals and has been criticised for verbal gaffes, such as saying that workers should be allowed to work "120 hours a week" and expressing support for former military dictator Chun Doo-hwan.

Prof Kim said Mr Yoon's inexperience in politics will be his biggest weakness but also his biggest strength.

He noted that voters are tired of long-time politicians and pin their hopes on newcomers instead, hoping they will bring change.

While Mr Yoon has no experience in making policies, he can delegate the right jobs to competent people, said Prof Kim.

"Fairness is going to be his campaign banner. Moon Jae-in disappointed many voters because of double standards, but there's this belief that Yoon Seok-youl is not that kind of person because he investigated Park Geun-hye, Lee Myung-bak and even Moon Jae-in," said Prof Kim.

"The image that he is being very fair and true to South Korea's Constitution is going to be his legacy."