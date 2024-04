Father of Sydney church attacker says no signs of radicalism, community leader says

SYDNEY - The father of the teenager that stabbed an Assyrian bishop during a church service in Sydney saw no signs of radicalism, a community leader said on April 17, as police planned to charge people who attacked emergency services following the incident.

The attack in the evening on April 15 by a male teenager, which injured Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel of the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church, has been deemed a terrorist act motivated by suspected religious extremism.

Lebanese Muslim Association Secretary Gamel Kheir, who was with the boy's father after he fled his home in the evening on April 15 for fear of reprisals and took shelter in a local mosque, said he had seen no signs of radicalism in his son.

"He said other than him being rebellious to him... there were no signs. There were absolutely no signs to him," Kheir told Reuters.

Police said the family of the alleged attacker have temporarily moved out of their western Sydney home.

The stabbing has stirred up fears of persecution for the Assyrian community - predominantly Christians from the Middle East - some of whom fled their homeland because of their faith. Roughly 40 per cent of Australia's 42,000 strong Assyrian population live in the area around the church.

"It's very devastating, the Assyrian community have come from Iraq because they had been persecuted for being Christian," said Maria, whose family migrated to Australia from Iraq in 1993.

"(Monday's) attack on our faith is just an old reminder of what happened back home."

The city's Muslim community is also on alert.

The Lebanese Muslim Association said the Lakemba mosque in Sydney's southwest, one of Australia's largest, had received firebomb threats at night on April 15.

"We've had to employ two security guards to protect the mosque," Kheir said.