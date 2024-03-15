Faster clearance for Singaporeans visiting Bali with launch of immigration e-gates at airport

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans can now get a speedier entry into Bali, with 30 automated gates in the tourism hot spot’s main airport up and running.

With the automated gates at the Ngurah Rai International Airport, which were officially launched on March 6, the immigration process takes 15 to 25 seconds per visitor, according to Indonesia’s Immigration Directorate-General.

Foreigners who wish to use the automated lanes must hold biometric passports and have registered their visit online, it added.

In a March 7 Instagram post, the Ngurah Rai immigration office said the automated gates will make immigration checks faster, easier and more practical without compromising security.

To use the gates, visitors must submit their personal details, a photo of their passport and a photo of themselves on an immigration website, said the office in a separate post.

Singaporeans and other Asean nationals visiting for up to 30 days are not required to obtain a visa.