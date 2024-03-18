Explainer: Why is South Korea hosting a ‘Summit for Democracy’?

SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol joined US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other foreign officials this week in calling for measures to counter digital threats to freedom as Seoul hosted the Summit for Democracy.

The event is the third of its kind after US President Joe Biden established the summit in 2021.

What is the summit for democracy?

The first summit was a fulfilment of one of Mr Biden’s key campaign promises.

It was a first-of-its kind gathering of more than 100 countries to help stop democratic backsliding and erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide.

It was held online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A second summit was co-hosted in 2022 by the United States, Costa Rica, Zambia, the Netherlands and South Korea, also mostly online.

What is it about?

This year’s summit agenda focused on digital threats to democracy, including misinformation, artificial intelligence, and deep fakes.

“Fake news and disinformation based on artificial intelligence and digital technology not only violates individual freedom and human rights but also threatens democratic systems,” Mr Yoon said at the opening ceremony.

Speaking at a separate session, Mr Blinken said Washington was releasing the first guidance of its kind for tech companies to help prevent attacks on human rights defenders online.

The South Korean hosts also said they planned to use the event to seek ways to encourage youth participation in democracy.

Who attended the summit?

This year’s event saw senior officials visit Seoul, including Blinken, British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, the foreign ministers of Ecuador, Gambia, Indonesia, Guyana, and Mauritius, and other minister-level leaders.

The plenary session on March 20 will largely be online, however, and will feature participation by Mr Biden, among other national leaders.