What you need to know about New Zealand’s election

WELLINGTON – Saturday is the final day to vote in the New Zealand national election, with the Labour Party seeking a third term and the centre-right National Party hoping to return to government with the help of coalition partners.

Early voting opened on Oct 2. It is popular in New Zealand, with 68 per cent voting ahead of the last election in 2020. The polls close at 7pm local time on Saturday.

National looks likely to win the largest proportion of votes in the election, but polls indicate that it will need at least one minor party, and maybe two, to form a government.

Voting in New Zealand elections is not compulsory, but participation by eligible voters is typically above 80 per cent.

What is the structure of New Zealand’s Parliament?

Normally, there are 72 geographical constituency seats and then 48 seats are doled out to party-selected candidates, called "list members" in proportion to the overall public votes for each party. A party needs 61 seats for a majority.

The death of a constituency candidate means there will be an extra list seat allocated. A by-election will be held on Nov 25 and from then, the total number of parliamentary seats will be 121.

How is a government formed?

Under New Zealand's mixed-member proportional system, it is very uncommon for a single party to form government, although Labour did so under former prime minister Jacinda Ardern in 2020.

If there is no majority winner, the major parties will start negotiations after the election and can either form coalition or confidence-and-supply agreements with minor parties.

The party with the largest number of votes does not necessarily win, and negotiations can take days or weeks.

Under a coalition agreement, parties agree to be in government together.

A confidence-and-supply agreement means they agree to support the major party but only in important matters such as a no-confidence vote. Cooperation agreements, where the government agrees to work with another party even though it does not need its support, are also possible.

Ministerial positions for the minor parties may be up for grabs, and if a majority cannot be formed, a second election will be needed.