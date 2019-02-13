Experts, academics weigh common values vs shared interests for Indo-Pacific initiative

JAKARTA - Two differing views emerged from discussions at an international relations forum on Wednesday (Feb 13) on what kind of concept the new regional Indo-Pacific initiative should adopt: should it stress common values, such as democracy and human rights, or should it go bold on shared interests like economic benefits.

Experts and academics promoting the adoption of values said it would help to address dysfunctional democracy and the many severe human rights violations taking place in Asia today, while the opposing camp argued that the idea of promoting democracy could appear to sideline China.

China's geopolitical strategy implemented through its Belt and Road Initiative, which offers infrastructure project investments in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan, has gained greater influence in the region recently by focusing on shared interests such as mutual economic benefits.

Meanwhile, the United States, said observers, seeks to maintain its influence in the region in the face of China's growing clout.

Ms Olivia Enos, policy analyst at the Asian Studies Centre at the Washington-based Heritage Foundation, said emphasis on common values would allow the US to help address the genocide against the Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar.

Human rights abuses also took place in China's Xinjiang region and in North Korea, while democracy in Cambodia deteriorated, she added.

A United Nations report in August last year has said that nearly one million Muslim Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities were being held in detention camps in Xinjiang. After denying this initially, the Chinese government later said the facilities were vocational education centres.

Related Story Indonesia vows to work with Asean on Indo-Pacific

More than 70 experts, foreign policy specialists and young leaders from South-east Asia and the US were in Jakarta to attend the three-day US-Asean Partnership Forum, which ended yesterday.

The event was organised by the Pacific Forum, a Honolulu-based foreign policy research institute, in partnership with Habibie Centre, a Jakarta-based think-tank, and supported by the US Mission to Asean.

The panel discussion on democracy in the region was chaired by Mr Ravi Velloor, associate editor of The Straits Times, which is the forum's media partner.

Ms Enos argued that promoting shared interests does not run counter to promoting common values, saying both can be done in tandem.

"Even though there may be different ways that folks all across the globe express their values and interests, there are some values that are universal, for example, respecting their right to life," she told ST on the sidelines of the forum.

Dr Kitti Prasirtsuk, vice-rector for international affairs at Thammasat University in Thailand who did not quite agree with Ms Enos' view, shared his observation that when the US, Australia and Japan spoke about values, they seemed to have China in mind and to be trying to form a coalition against China.

Speaking on the sidelines of the panel discussion, Mr Velloor said: "Asean will be uncomfortable with any arrangement that smells of a gang fight against China. This is why it would like to see a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) evolve as a principles-based arrangement, if at all."

He added: "It would also greatly help if the US signals unequivocally that it too is not a revisionist power. The WTO (World Trade Organisation), the rules setter and rules enforcer for global trade, is heading for a crisis because of the US."

But he also noted that "the US, for the most part, continues to be admired as a nation that is ruled by laws, rather than men".

Thammasat University's Dr Kitti argued that the FOIP concept should not be used, or over-emphasised, in terms of containing China, or balancing China, as it should be inclusive.

"The US should focus more on common interests, rather than values, because values can be very diversified, very hard and complex," he told ST.

"Talking about democracy can be sensitive. Many nations in Southeast Asia like Vietnam, Laos are on one political party system, the communist system. No need to emphasise too much. China is also on one- party system," he said.

Still, Ms Enos does not see it being in the US interest to not have any country investing in or being involved with China at all.

"The reality is that no country in South-east Asia is going to choose between the investment from the US and China. All countries are going to engage with (both) countries."