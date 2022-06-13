Excerpts from interview with veteran Chinese diplomat Cui Tiankai

Q: You refer to the outside powers here. Your reference is to the US?

Especially the US. But I also notice some European countries… I think it's very foolish, they're also trying to send their warships here. Take care of themselves, take care of Europe. They have ongoing conflict in Europe.

Q: You had observed Presidents Xi and Biden interacting closely when they were both vice-presidents. What do you think of their personal chemistry?

As the Chinese ambassador, for more than eight years, I have had the privilege of being present at all these high-level meetings between President Xi, and then Vice-President Biden, then President Obama, then President Trump. I think when leaders actually meet, they could have very good communication between them face to face. And this kind of a communication and working relationship between the top leaders is a very important asset.

And it's very unfortunate for the last two years, or since President Biden became president, because of the pandemic, they cannot meet in person. They have known each other for many years. They had very long and very substantive, very frank and friendly conversations in the past. I'm quite sure they will continue this.

Q: You've watched the Obama, Trump and Biden presidencies. Which had the most rational approach, or the best approach, to relations with China?

Well, if I could be totally frank with you, I think America is moving, step by step, in the irrational direction, as a whole.

Before I left Washington DC, I had meetings with some of my American friends. I shared my impression with them. I said 'It seemed to me, America today is a different country from eight years ago when I first arrived'. And they agreed.

In the 1980s, I worked in the United Nations, in New York. And in the late 1980s, I studied in an American school. I used to believe this is an open, optimistic and self-confident country. But I become less and less sure.

Q: You described the US, as it was then, as open, optimistic and self-confident. What words would you choose to describe China of today?

We have a long tradition of civilisation. I think the Chinese nation always values hard work. And being modest. Try to make friends, try to be open and inclusive. I think these values are still fully reflected in our foreign policy.

Q: That is taking into consideration the so-called "wolf warrior" face of Chinese diplomacy?

That's a label others try to put on us.

Q: How would you describe it?

I don't think that this is a very accurate description. This label is certainly a kind of demonisation of China's foreign policy.

Q: Does anybody in the South Pacific have anything to worry about an increased Chinese presence there? The Australians seem upset, the US doesn't like it.

Before I went to Washington DC to be the ambassador, I was the vice-minister back in Beijing. And part of my responsibilities was also our relation with the South Pacific countries. So I visited many of them. It was clear, they need economic help, they need friends to come to help them to address the development needs. And also their concern about things like climate change, the rising of sea level and so on. They are so seriously affected.

And we fully understand their concern, we want to do whatever we can to help them. So there are a number of ongoing economic and social development projects between China and South Pacific countries. I think both sides are happy about the ongoing cooperation between us.

But one thing is important, China never sees these countries, or any other country, as part of our so-called backyard. We see them as equal partners. Maybe a country like Australia will see these countries as its own backyard. Like the US sees Latin America as its backyard, according to the Monroe Doctrine. But I don't think that this is the way your country should work with each other in the 21st century.

Q: Amid talks of decoupling and dual circulation economy, are you optimistic about trade relations between China-US in the long term?

I think that the so-called decoupling is against economic logic. It is certainly against the real interests of both the Chinese and American people. Look at the inflation rate right now in the US. Part of the reason was the tariffs imposed by the previous administration on trade with China.

Trade, by definition, should be mutually beneficial, otherwise, who would like to do trade? So adding these political conditions to trade and mutual investment, trying to decouple against the economic reality, will hurt the interests of everybody. So we are against that. And we are really worried that there's mounting attempts in this regard.

Q: What is China prepared to give up in order to restore trust in trade?

If you look at the past history, maybe the past four decades and more, since China has started reform and opening up, it's clear more and more American companies are coming to China. And most of them are making money in China even now.

So China has opened its door to American business, American investment, to American products and services. And we will continue to do that.

Q: How important is trade for China, given that its economic growth is under pressure?

There are attempts by some people in the world to close the doors, build high walls. But this is against the economic logic, against the realities, and against the real interests of all countries.

We are very concerned that the US is putting more and more Chinese companies under unilateral sanctions. This is certainly raising a lot of barriers to bilateral trade and investment, making things difficult for companies of both countries.

I don't think that that's the real interest of our people. It may serve the interests of some special interest groups, but certainly not the Chinese or American people.

Q: Where's the next five years going in US-China relations?

We certainly hope that things will go in the right direction, towards the goal of a steady, stable and sound relationship. We will work together bilaterally for mutual benefit, but also globally. As I said, China, the US do share some responsibility to the international community. So hopefully, there will be closer cooperation and policy coordination on global economic growth, financial stability, climate change, pandemic resilience of a supply chain and all these issues.

Q: The US regards itself as a Pacific power. How does China see the US?

The US is a Pacific power. As President Xi said, the Pacific is wide enough for both China and the US. But of course, the Pacific is not just for China, US; it is for all other countries around the Pacific.

We are living in this region for centuries, for generations. So these powers, whether they are Americans or European countries, they should try to understand our concerns. They should try to understand our history, our culture. And they should respect this.

Q: China and Singapore have had very long, cordial ties, so do Singapore and the US. Now in the context of this gap that has opened up between the US and China, do you think Singapore would play a role in bridging that gap?

I think Singapore, and for that matter, the Asean as a whole, has played a very useful and a very constructive role. Not only to help us to stabilise the China-US relations, but also build up the momentum for regional cooperation. We appreciate that. And we hope you will continue to do that.

We don't want to force any other countries to take sides. We just hope that all countries will shape their policies based on their perception of their own best interest.

We have no problem if other countries base their policies on their best interests. Because we certainly believe we have common interests. So we never want to force any other country to take sides.

If a country really has to take sides, we hope all of us will take the same side, the right side of history.