Excerpts from interview with veteran Chinese diplomat Cui Tiankai

SINGAPORE - The United States appears to be moving away from its political commitments on Taiwan and "this is a very dangerous, alarming development", says veteran diplomat Cui Tiankai, who was the longest-serving Chinese ambassador to the US until he retired last year.
Even as tensions brew between the two superpowers, China does not want to force any other countries to take sides, Mr Cui said in a 30-minute joint interview with The Straits Times Foreign Editor Bhagyashree Garekar and CNN on Sunday (June 12).
"If a country really has to take sides, we hope all of us will take the same side, the right side of history."
The interview took place on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue where US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe made speeches sharply criticising the presence of each other's country in the Asia-Pacific.
Mr Cui, 69, who was ambassador to the US for eight years, is now an adviser to the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs and a senior contributing research fellow at Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Centre.
Here are excerpts from the interview:
Q: How will the US and China get past accusing each other of bullying?
We disagree on many of the issues, and certainly, reject the demonisation of China by the US. This is a matter of principle.
But still, we want to manage the differences. We want to have serious dialogue with the US. We want to build a stable and sound relationship for mutual benefit.
We never do things like demonisation of any country. Sometimes, Americans are very good at that, unfortunately. But I don't think demonising others will make them look better. Sometimes, it makes them look even uglier. That's the problem.
Q: Over the past year since you left office, have things become worse? Better?
I don't see any change of substance. The Biden administration is more or less following the previous administration with regard to China. On the other hand, new efforts have been made. For instance, the two presidents have had a couple of phone calls and two video meetings. And senior officials are also meeting each other even in person. The two foreign services are in close contact. And I'm very happy to see my successor in Washington DC, Ambassador Qin (Gang), is travelling all around the United States, seeing Americans in different states, different cities. He visited so many places. I hope all this will work.
Q: There have been a lot of heated words on Taiwan on both sides. Are you worried that under the Biden administration, the US is abandoning its policy of strategic ambiguity?
I am very concerned. First of all, the Taiwan question is always the most sensitive, most important question between China and the US. It concerns the political foundation of the entire relationship. And, two, as Minister Wei said, Taiwan is part of China, it's a Chinese province. So reunification, that's what we aim at. Of course, we are making the utmost effort for peaceful reunification.
But in the worst case scenario, if Taiwan really moves towards independence, we would have no other option but to use whatever force we have to prevent the separation of Taiwan from the country. That's clear. This is our consistent position.
Then, for the US policy, I could see important changes going on. For instance, how to deal with the Taiwan question. It was made very clear in the three joint communiques between China and the United States.
The US made a commitment... but gradually, steadily, they're trying to move away from their commitment. For instance, now, they also mention the so-called Taiwan Relations Act... a unilateral action taken by the US. We were against it from the very beginning.
But in addition to this, now, they're adding the so-called Six Assurances. So I think they are moving away from this one-China principle, or what they call one-China policy, step by step.
How this will end up, I don't know. I think that this is a very dangerous, very alarming development. They are making their political commitment, some empty words, they are trying to turn it into empty words.
Q: How alarming is this?
I think they're moving away from their commitment. At the same time, they continue to sell arms to Taiwan. A couple of days ago, they announced a new sale of arms to Taiwan, and they are trying to upgrade political relations with the Taiwanese authorities. All these combined, things are certainly moving, not in the right direction. And these could lead to very serious consequences.
Q: Taiwan is emblematic of the way the US-China relationship is being approached now. There have been instances of what's been called the "wolf warrior" diplomacy at the Chinese end. Now, this is the world's most important bilateral relationship and as a veteran diplomat, do you wish it was being approached differently?
You see, the relationship between China and the US is beyond just bilateral relations. We are fully aware of this. As I have told my American colleagues time and again, we have shared responsibility to the international community that we should manage this relationship in a constructive way. I still believe in that.
Then, in order to stabilise China-US relations, we have to handle the Taiwan question very carefully. I think that the principle is already there - this one-China principle - and the political foundation, the basis, is also there - the three communiques.
If both sides can stick to the principle, if they can abide by the commitments they made in the joint communiques, I would not anticipate a major crisis.
Q: You talk about adhering to the law and the principles but China has not abided by the Arbitral Tribunal ruling on the South China Sea in 2016. Is China going to pick and choose?
I hope you notice the difference between the Taiwan question and the situation in South China Sea. Taiwan is a part of China. So this is a matter of sovereignty and territorial integrity of China. This is China's core interest. There is no room for compromise. There is no room for concession.
But for South China Sea, they are territorial disputes between China and some of our neighbours. So it's of a different nature. And for the South China Sea, we always stand for peaceful negotiations to solve the issues.
I spent a couple of years working with my Asean colleagues on many issues, including the South China Sea. We made good progress when we reached the Declaration of Conduct. Now we are working on the Code of Conduct, and they're also making good progress.
I think if the matter is left to the countries concerned, to the regional countries, we have our own way of addressing the problem.
I remember the defence minister of Indonesia said we have Asian ways, or Asean ways of doing these things. China will be very happy to join our Asean colleagues.
So in this regard, I would very strongly advise my American friends, or maybe some of the Europeans, don't try to intervene. The more outside countries try to intervene, the more difficult the issue will become.
If they are really concerned with so-called freedom of navigation, then leave the matters to the region or country, we have our own way to control the situation to solve this problem.
If they try to intervene, if they try to impose their will on us, or if they try to take advantage of the situation for their own strategic, geostrategic purposes, then they will mess up the whole situation.
Q: You refer to the outside powers here. Your reference is to the US?
Especially the US. But I also notice some European countries… I think it's very foolish, they're also trying to send their warships here. Take care of themselves, take care of Europe. They have ongoing conflict in Europe.
Q: You had observed Presidents Xi and Biden interacting closely when they were both vice-presidents. What do you think of their personal chemistry?
As the Chinese ambassador, for more than eight years, I have had the privilege of being present at all these high-level meetings between President Xi, and then Vice-President Biden, then President Obama, then President Trump. I think when leaders actually meet, they could have very good communication between them face to face. And this kind of a communication and working relationship between the top leaders is a very important asset.
And it's very unfortunate for the last two years, or since President Biden became president, because of the pandemic, they cannot meet in person. They have known each other for many years. They had very long and very substantive, very frank and friendly conversations in the past. I'm quite sure they will continue this.
Q: You've watched the Obama, Trump and Biden presidencies. Which had the most rational approach, or the best approach, to relations with China?
Well, if I could be totally frank with you, I think America is moving, step by step, in the irrational direction, as a whole.
Before I left Washington DC, I had meetings with some of my American friends. I shared my impression with them. I said 'It seemed to me, America today is a different country from eight years ago when I first arrived'. And they agreed.
In the 1980s, I worked in the United Nations, in New York. And in the late 1980s, I studied in an American school. I used to believe this is an open, optimistic and self-confident country. But I become less and less sure.
Q: You described the US, as it was then, as open, optimistic and self-confident. What words would you choose to describe China of today?
We have a long tradition of civilisation. I think the Chinese nation always values hard work. And being modest. Try to make friends, try to be open and inclusive. I think these values are still fully reflected in our foreign policy.
Q: That is taking into consideration the so-called "wolf warrior" face of Chinese diplomacy?
That's a label others try to put on us.
Q: How would you describe it?
I don't think that this is a very accurate description. This label is certainly a kind of demonisation of China's foreign policy.
Q: Does anybody in the South Pacific have anything to worry about an increased Chinese presence there? The Australians seem upset, the US doesn't like it.
Before I went to Washington DC to be the ambassador, I was the vice-minister back in Beijing. And part of my responsibilities was also our relation with the South Pacific countries. So I visited many of them. It was clear, they need economic help, they need friends to come to help them to address the development needs. And also their concern about things like climate change, the rising of sea level and so on. They are so seriously affected.
And we fully understand their concern, we want to do whatever we can to help them. So there are a number of ongoing economic and social development projects between China and South Pacific countries. I think both sides are happy about the ongoing cooperation between us.
But one thing is important, China never sees these countries, or any other country, as part of our so-called backyard. We see them as equal partners. Maybe a country like Australia will see these countries as its own backyard. Like the US sees Latin America as its backyard, according to the Monroe Doctrine. But I don't think that this is the way your country should work with each other in the 21st century.
Q: Amid talks of decoupling and dual circulation economy, are you optimistic about trade relations between China-US in the long term?
I think that the so-called decoupling is against economic logic. It is certainly against the real interests of both the Chinese and American people. Look at the inflation rate right now in the US. Part of the reason was the tariffs imposed by the previous administration on trade with China.
Trade, by definition, should be mutually beneficial, otherwise, who would like to do trade? So adding these political conditions to trade and mutual investment, trying to decouple against the economic reality, will hurt the interests of everybody. So we are against that. And we are really worried that there's mounting attempts in this regard.
Q: What is China prepared to give up in order to restore trust in trade?
If you look at the past history, maybe the past four decades and more, since China has started reform and opening up, it's clear more and more American companies are coming to China. And most of them are making money in China even now.
So China has opened its door to American business, American investment, to American products and services. And we will continue to do that.
Q: How important is trade for China, given that its economic growth is under pressure?
There are attempts by some people in the world to close the doors, build high walls. But this is against the economic logic, against the realities, and against the real interests of all countries.
We are very concerned that the US is putting more and more Chinese companies under unilateral sanctions. This is certainly raising a lot of barriers to bilateral trade and investment, making things difficult for companies of both countries.
I don't think that that's the real interest of our people. It may serve the interests of some special interest groups, but certainly not the Chinese or American people.
Q: Where's the next five years going in US-China relations?
We certainly hope that things will go in the right direction, towards the goal of a steady, stable and sound relationship. We will work together bilaterally for mutual benefit, but also globally. As I said, China, the US do share some responsibility to the international community. So hopefully, there will be closer cooperation and policy coordination on global economic growth, financial stability, climate change, pandemic resilience of a supply chain and all these issues.
Q: The US regards itself as a Pacific power. How does China see the US?
The US is a Pacific power. As President Xi said, the Pacific is wide enough for both China and the US. But of course, the Pacific is not just for China, US; it is for all other countries around the Pacific.
We are living in this region for centuries, for generations. So these powers, whether they are Americans or European countries, they should try to understand our concerns. They should try to understand our history, our culture. And they should respect this.
Q: China and Singapore have had very long, cordial ties, so do Singapore and the US. Now in the context of this gap that has opened up between the US and China, do you think Singapore would play a role in bridging that gap?
I think Singapore, and for that matter, the Asean as a whole, has played a very useful and a very constructive role. Not only to help us to stabilise the China-US relations, but also build up the momentum for regional cooperation. We appreciate that. And we hope you will continue to do that.
We don't want to force any other countries to take sides. We just hope that all countries will shape their policies based on their perception of their own best interest.
We have no problem if other countries base their policies on their best interests. Because we certainly believe we have common interests. So we never want to force any other country to take sides.
