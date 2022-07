SINGAPORE - Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong sat down for an exclusive interview with The Straits Times foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar on Wednesday (July 6) during her first official visit to Singapore.

Ms Wong, 53, who is Australia's first foreign-born foreign minister, began her term in office with a dash to Tokyo for the Quad leaders' summit a day after she was sworn in on May 23. The Quad is a dialogue grouping consisting of Australia, the United States, India and Japan.