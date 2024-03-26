Evidence Britain provided on hacking allegations was insufficient, says Chinese foreign ministry

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
Updated
Mar 26, 2024, 03:55 PM
Published
Mar 26, 2024, 03:55 PM

BEIJING - China has responded to hacking allegations by the United Kingdom stating that evidence the country provided was insufficient, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

U.S. and British officials on Monday filed charges, imposed sanctions, and accused Beijing of a sweeping cyberespionage campaign that allegedly hit millions of people including lawmakers, academics and journalists, and companies including defense contractors.

"Britain's accusation is unprofessional," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top