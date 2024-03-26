Evidence Britain provided on hacking allegations was insufficient, says Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING - China has responded to hacking allegations by the United Kingdom stating that evidence the country provided was insufficient, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

U.S. and British officials on Monday filed charges, imposed sanctions, and accused Beijing of a sweeping cyberespionage campaign that allegedly hit millions of people including lawmakers, academics and journalists, and companies including defense contractors.

"Britain's accusation is unprofessional," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said. REUTERS