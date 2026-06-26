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EU's von der Leyen to go to Armenia and Azerbaijan next week

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a press conference following a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Laia Ros

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a press conference following a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Laia Ros

BRUSSELS, June 26 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will go to Armenia next week, said the EU on Friday, in a move aimed at highlighting Brussels' support for Armenia as it faces political pressure from Russia.

The EU said von der Leyen would also go to Azerbaijan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is working towards the goal of European Union membership, won re-election this month despite what international monitors said was blatant interference and pressure from Russia.

In turn, Moscow accused Western countries of interfering in the vote in favour of Pashinyan. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.