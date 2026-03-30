EU's Costa discusses Iran situation with Pakistan's Prime Minister

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Antonio Costa, President of the European Council speaks during the St. Matthew's Day banquet (Matthiae-Mahlzeit) in Hamburg, Germany, March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BRUSSELS, March 30 - European Council President Antonio Costa said he had held a 'good call' with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the war in Iran.

"Good call today with the Prime Minister of Pakistan @CMShehbaz Sharif to hear his assessment on the Iran war, as well as the outcome of the recent consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey held in Islamabad," wrote Costa on X.

"The EU is gravely concerned over the prolongation of the war and its increasing global impact," added Costa.

Pakistan said on Sunday it was preparing to host "meaningful talks" in the coming days over ending the conflict over Iran. REUTERS