EU's Borrell suggests US rethink military aid to Israel

Activists demonstrate in the Hart Senate Office Building atrium to call for a redirection of military aid for Israel. PHOTO: REUTERS
BRUSSELS - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made a thinly veiled call on Feb 12 for the United States to rethink its military aid to Israel due to the high number of civilian casualties in the war in Gaza.

Borrell recalled that US President Joe Biden said last week that Israel's response to the Oct 7 Hamas attack had been "over the top" and US officials had repeatedly said that too many civilians were being killed in Gaza.

"Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people being killed," Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU development aid ministers in Brussels.

"If the international community believes that this is a slaughter, that too many people are being killed, maybe we have to think about the provision of arms," he added.

“Is (it) not logical?“ he asked, in a Brussels news conference alongside Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA whom Israel is pressuring to resign.

“How many times have you heard the most prominent leaders and foreign ministers around the world saying too many people are being killed?“ Borrell asked.

The chief EU diplomat also slammed an order by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the more than one million Palestinians sheltering in the Gaza city of Rafah need to be “evacuated” ahead of a planned Israeli military operation there. REUTERS, AFP

