EU to 'spare no effort' to hold Russia accountable for Navalny's death, commission says

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks at a news conference during an informal EU Development Ministers Council, in Brussels, Belgium February 12, 2024. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File photo
Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 01:15 AM
Published
Feb 17, 2024, 01:03 AM

The EU will do whatever it can to hold Russia accountable for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice President Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"He was slowly murdered by President Putin and his regime, who fear nothing more than dissent from their own people", von der Leyen and Borrell said.

"We will spare no efforts to hold the Russian political leadership and authorities to account."

The EU commission leaders demanded Russia established all facts around Navalny's death and "immediately release all other political prisoners". REUTERS

