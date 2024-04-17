EU to begin work on expanding Iran sanctions, Borrell says

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attends a joint news conference with European Commissioner Janez Lenarcic, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne as part of an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
European Commissioner Janez Lenarcic, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attend a joint news conference as part of an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Updated
Apr 17, 2024, 02:07 AM
Published
Apr 17, 2024, 02:07 AM

BRUSSELS - Some EU member states have asked for sanctions against Iran to be expanded in response to Tehran's attack on Israel and the bloc's diplomatic service will begin working on the proposal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Borrell was speaking after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers called to discuss the repercussions of the attack.

"Some member states proposed ... adopting an expansion of restrictive measures against Iran," Borrell told reporters.

"I will send to the External Action Service the request to start the necessary work related to these sanctions," he added.

Borrell said the proposal would expand a sanctions regime that seeks to curb the supply of Iranian drones to Russia so that it would also include the provision of missiles and could also cover deliveries to proxies in the Middle East.

Germany, France and several other EU members have publicly backed such a proposal.

Borrell said he supported the proposal and diplomats would work on it in the coming days so ministers could discuss it again at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top