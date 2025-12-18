Straitstimes.com header logo

EU targets 41 additional vessels in Russia's shadow fleet

BRUSSELS, Dec 18 - The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on 41 more ships in ‍Russia's ​shadow fleet, taking the total ‍of designated vessels to almost 600.

The ships are ​now ​banned from entering EU ports and can no longer receive a broad range of services ‍related to maritime transport, the EU Council said.

The ​EU has imposed ⁠19 packages of sanctions against Russia so far, but Moscow has managed to adapt to most measures ​and is still selling millions of barrels of oil to ‌India and China, albeit ​at discounts to global prices.

Much of this is shipped using a so-called shadow fleet of vessels operating outside of the Western maritime industry.

The EU on Monday already adopted sanctions targeting ‍Russia oil traders Murtaza Lakhani and Etibar ​Eyyub for enabling Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions on ​crude exports that help to ‌fund Russia's war in Ukraine. REUTERS

