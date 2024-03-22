EU naval mission in Red Sea destroys missiles, Houthi seaborne drone

Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 01:58 AM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 01:58 AM

ATHENS - The EU's naval mission in the southern Red Sea said on Thursday it had destroyed three ballistic missiles and a Houthi seaborne drone to protect merchant ships.

The EU's mission, known as Aspides, said on social media platform X that a French worship had destroyed the ballistic missiles and a German destroyed the drone, operated by the Iran-aligned Houthis and spotted near commercial vessels.

Aspides was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia, who say they are retaliating against Israel's war on Gaza. Other countries, including the United States and Britain, also have naval forces operating in the area. REUTERS

