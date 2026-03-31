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EU: Israel's decision to pass death penalty law for Palestinians is "very concerning"

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FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Februrary 26, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Februrary 26, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

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BRUSSELS, March 31 - Israel's decision to pass a law making death by hanging a default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks is 'very concerning' for the European Union, said a Commission spokesperson on Tuesday.

"This is a clear step backwards," added the spokesperson at a news briefing. "We call Israel to abide by its previous principled position, its obligation under international law and its commitment to democratic principles," he said.

He added he had no speculation to make regarding any steps that could be taken by the EU Commission over Israel's move.

On Monday, Israel's parliament making death by hanging a default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks, fulfilling a pledge by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right allies. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.