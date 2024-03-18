EU council agrees on $7b aid to Ukraine’s armed forces

BRUSSELS - The European council on March 18 ratified an agreement made last week by member countries to increase the European Union's support to Ukrainian armed forces by €5 billion (S$7.2 billion) through a dedicated assistance fund, the council said in a statement.

"With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine defend itself from Russia's war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to," EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The European Union will use the money to fund the acquisition of both lethal and non-lethal military gears and training, the statement said.

The council also approved rules to make joint procurement of these from EU and Norwegian defence contractors.

With the €5 billion approved on March 18, the ceiling of the fund is now set at €17 billion for the 2021-2027 period.

Last week, the ambassadors of the EU's 27 member countries had already agreed to overhaul the fund and add €5 billion in support to Ukrainian army. REUTERS