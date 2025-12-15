Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 - The European Union on Monday broadened its sanctions on Belarus' regime to include ‍actions ​seen to undermine democracy, ‍the rule of law, and the overall security in ​member ​states.

The sanctions follow the incursions into Lithuania's airspace of meteorological balloons from Belarus, which have ‍repeatedly disrupted air traffic in recent months.

"The new ​criterion will allow ⁠the EU to impose restrictive measures against those who plan, direct, engage in support or facilitate foreign information manipulation ​and interference," the EU Council said.

"The EU will also be ‌able to target ​the unauthorised entry into the territory of a member state," it added.

Lithuania last week declared a state of emergency and asked parliament to authorise military support for police and border guards after ‍a wave of smuggler balloons from Belarus ​repeatedly disrupted air traffic.

Belarus has denied responsibility for the ​balloons and accused Lithuania of ‌provocations. REUTERS