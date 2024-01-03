EU adds Russia's biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list

An employee inspects a diamond during a demonstration at the lapidary enterprise \"Diamonds ALROSA\", owned by Alrosa company, in Moscow, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/ File Photo
BRUSSELS - The European Union has added Russia's Alrosa, the world's biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list, it said on Wednesday.

"In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with the 12th package of sanctions, the EU today lists Alrosa, the largest diamond-mining company in the world, and its CEO," EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on social media platform X.

The EU's diamond ban is done in coordination with the Group of Seven countries (G7), which announced a similar ban in December.

Alrosa did not immediately reply to a request for comment. REUTERS

