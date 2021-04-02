Ethnic armed groups and how they've responded

YANGON • Unrest in coup-hit Myanmar has thrown the spotlight on some of the country's armed ethnic groups, as three of them threaten the junta with retaliation for its deadly crackdown on protests. Some analysts are warning that the crisis could spiral into even more conflict if the insurgents follow through on their threats. Here's a breakdown of some of the myriad armed groups.

WHO ARE THE REBELS?

Independence from British colonial rule in 1948 left a complex patchwork of cultural, ethnic and linguistic groups in Myanmar. In the decades since, a messy struggle has worn on in different regions over autonomy, ethnic identity, drugs, jade and other natural resources.

Now, an estimated one-third of Myanmar's territory - mostly the border regions - is controlled by 20-odd armed rebel outfits, according to the International Crisis Group. Key groups include the United Wa State Army, the Karen National Union (KNU), the Kachin Independence Army, the Arakan Army, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and the Myanmar Nationalities Democratic Alliance Army.

Since 2015, 10 armed groups have signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement with the civilian government after Myanmar's tentative democratic transition following decades of military rule.

But fighting continued in some pockets, particularly Kachin and Shan states in the north, and Rakhine state in the west, often with civilians trapped in the middle.

With a standing force of 25,000, the China-backed United Wa State Army is one of the world's largest non-state militaries. But it largely sticks to its autonomous enclave on the northern border and has so far had little involvement in the aftermath of the coup.

Shan State is home to several organisations allowed unofficial autonomy in an uneasy agreement with Myanmar's military. It is also home to much of Myanmar's methamphetamine production - reportedly a key source of income for some rebel groups.

HOW HAVE THE REBELS RESPONDED TO THE COUP?

Several rebel groups were swift to condemn the Feb 1 coup which ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The KNU, the oldest insurgent group in Myanmar, said the coup would harm the country. And the Restoration Council of Shan State in the north said the military had violated "all norms of democracy" and could not be trusted.

On Tuesday, three groups - the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, the Myanmar Nationalities Democratic Alliance Army and the Arakan Army - issued a joint statement threatening retaliation over the ongoing military repression of protests, which led to more than 500 civilian deaths.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE