Estonia's PM Kallas says EU should agree to a long-term aid package for Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks to the press as she attends a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium February 1, 2024. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Updated
20 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

BRUSSELS - European Union member states should agree to a long-term aid package for Ukraine, Estonia's prime minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday ahead of the summit regrouping leaders of the 27 EU member countries on the subject.

As Hungary's prime minister Viktor Obran is the only one of the 27 to voice his disapproval of the agreement and request a yearly vote on the long-term aid, Kallas said the "pattern of re-negotiation" over Ukraine aid should not return.

The Thursday summit is seen as the last opportunity to reach agreement on a four-year plan for 50 billion euros ($54.2 billion) of economic aid for Ukraine. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top