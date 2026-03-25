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Estonia says drone enters from Russia, hits power station, ERR reports

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STOCKHOLM, March 25 - A drone flew into Estonian airspace from Russia early on Wednesday morning and slammed into a chimney at a local power station, the Baltic country's Internal Security Service told public broadcaster ERR.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the power station, Estonian authorities said.

Two drones also crossed into Latvia's airspace, one from Russia and the second from Belarus, Latvian authorities said.

It was not immediately clear where the drones originated from.

The incidents occurred at about the same time that a Ukrainian drone attack set fire to oil facilities at Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, a major petroleum export hub about 25 km (15 miles) from the border with Estonia. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.