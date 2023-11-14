Environmental change threatens what's left of Japan's cormorant fishing legacy

Gifu University's professors Morihiro Harada (right) and Shigeya Nagayama collect water to analyze the environmental DNA of ayu river fish from the Nagara River in Mino, Seiki, Japan, September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Toichiro, 22, son of cormorant fishing master or usho Youichiro Adachi, 48, works as a programmer at a Nagase Integrex factory in Seki, Japan, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ayu river fish heads are unfolded to extract the sensory bones or otoliths, next to 20-year-old samples taken by members of Gifu Prefectural Research Institute for Fisheries and Aquatic Environments, at their facility in Kakamigahara, Japan, September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A photo of a cormorant fishing master or usho Mikio, who passed away 17 years ago, stands on a small altar in his son's kitchen, usho Youichiro Adachi, 48, in a traditional ryokan inn run by Adachi and his mother Miwa in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A waitress carries grilled ayu river fish from the Nagara River caught by cormorant fishing, known as ukai, the previous night for Ryokan Sugiyama customers in Gifu, Japan, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Houkan (male counterpart to Geisha) Tatsuji, 29, and Maiko (apprentice female Geisha), Kikuyu, 20, sit with visitors to watch cormorant fishing or ukai, at a riverside observation deck in the Nagara River, during a trial organized by the nonprofit organization ORGAN in Gifu, Japan, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing boats sail on the Nagara River in Gifu, Japan, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People board boats used for watching cormorant fishing or ukai on the Nagara River in Gifu, Japan, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, his son Toichiro, 22, and his steersman Naoki Adachi, 44, sail for cormorant fishing, known as ukai, on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, strokes his bird's neck during a daily physical check-up to confirm its health and maintain their bond, at home in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, poses for a picture with his cormorant, before cormorant fishing or ukai, on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Nagara River, where usho (cormorant fishing master) Youichiro Adachi, 48, catches ayu river fish with cormorants, is seen during sunset in the Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, feeds a cormorant with a fish after cormorant fishing, known as ukai, at home in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cormorant belonging to cormorant fishing master or usho Youichiro Adachi, 48, rests at a garden in Adachi's house in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Toichiro, 22, son of cormorant fishing master or usho Youichiro Adachi, 48, carries cormorants in baskets as he prepares for cormorant fishing or ukai, on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cormorant belonging to cormorant fishing master or usho Youichiro Adachi, 48, sits in a basket before cormorant fishing or ukai on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, and his son Toichiro, 22, anchor their boat to a fishing spot on Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, imitates the fluttering of a cormorant to make the bird mimic him, giving Adachi a chance to check on its health, at home in Oze, Seki, Japan, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cormorant belonging to cormorant fishing master or usho Youichiro Adachi, 48, swims to catch ayu river fish on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tablets memorializing the ancestors who preceded Youichiro Adachi, 48, as cormorant fishing masters, known as usho, sit on an altar while Adachi prays, at his generational family home in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Toichiro (right), 22, stands on a boat with his father, cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, after cormorant fishing or ukai on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cormorant tile is seen on a door at the generational family house of cormorant fishing master or usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorants swim in a pool after fishing or ukai at cormorant fishing master, also known as usho Youichiro Adachi's garden in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi (left), 48, holds the leashes tied to the necks and bodies of cormorants as he prepares for cormorant fishing or ukai, on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi (right), 48, controls leashes tied to the cormorants' necks and bodies while his son, Toichiro, 22, manoeuvres their boat during cormorant fishing or ukai, on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, prepares the leashes tied to the necks and bodies of his cormorants, before fishing on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, sorts ayu river fish bought from a fishmonger to serve at his traditional ryokan inn, which he runs with his mother Miwa in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, shows the marks left by his cormorants on an ayu river fish, at his house in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Toichiro, 22, brings firewood to his father, Youichiro Adachi, 48, for cormorant fishing, known as ukai, next to the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, sits near a bonfire before cormorant fishing, known as ukai, on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Maiko (apprentice female Geisha) Kikuyu, 20, serves visitors on a viewing boat during a party organized by the nonprofit organization ORGAN, before watching cormorant fishing, known as ukai, in Gifu, Japan, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A steersman scoops water out of a cormorant fishing boat after sudden rain on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, sits in his hut during a sudden rain shower in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Spectators watch cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi (not pictured), 48, from a viewing boat on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Leashes used by cormorant fishing master or usho Youichiro Adachi, 48, on the previous night, hang out for dry at home in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A tamed cormorant belonging to cormorant fishing master or usho Youichiro Adachi, 48, splashes water with its wings during cormorant fishing or ukai, on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cormorant belonging to a cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, stretches its wings after swimming in a garden pool at Adachi's house, in Oze, Seki, Japan, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
OZE, Japan - Please click here for photo essay:

Cormorants have been a constant presence in Youichiro Adachi's life, and when he was young, he cried whenever one of his family's birds died.

Now 48, Adachi still cares deeply for his birds, drawing them out of their baskets each morning and stroking their long necks to confirm their health and maintain a bond.

"For me, cormorants are my partners," he said.

Adachi is the 18th generation of his family to be a master cormorant fishermen, and one of about 50 people in Japan carrying on the 1,300-year tradition of using trained birds to dive for fish. It is considered the ideal way to catch the sweet ayu river fish, and his family has a hereditary mandate to supply the delicacy to the Japanese imperial household.

The method, known as ukai, was once common in Japan and a version of it has also been practiced in China. But today it is largely supported by tourists, who watch the fishermen and their birds bringing in the catch.

Now, environmental changes are making the fish ever more scarce and small, endangering the lifeline of the fisherman, known as usho, and their flocks.

"I go to the river every day so I can feel the changes," Adachi said, drawing upon nearly four decades of working on the Nagara River in Oze, a town in central Gifu Prefecture.

Come sundown between May and October, he boards a boat along with an assistant, a steersman, and about 10 cormorants leashed at the neck and body. A basket of flames swings out over the dark river, waking the ayu from resting spots among the stones below. The cormorants catch them as they dart away, but the leash keeps the larger fish from going down the birds' gullets.

The birds are coaxed to release the fish into a bucket. And from a nearby observation boat, tourists take in the spectacle of splashing feathers and dancing fire.

As is common these days, the haul is tiny. Guests at a traditional ryokan inn run by the Adachi family are fed salted, grilled ayu, but it is supplied by a local fish monger.

Adachi ascribes the dearth of fish to the weather, which he says has become more unpredictable, with heavier rains and flooding on the once calm river. And construction of flood barriers has led to smaller rocks and sand filling the river bottom, obstructing the larger rocks that form the ayu's habitat.

"In the past, there were only big boulders, but now they're small," he said. "The sand and gravel has increased, and along with that the ayu have gotten smaller too."

Environmental studies have confirmed his concerns. Temperatures in the Nagara River have risen to a high of 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), delaying the spawning period of the ayu by a month, said Gifu University associate professor Morihiro Harada.

The fish like to eat algae that grow on large stones, Harada said, but those rocks have become less common after repeated anti-flooding works carried out by river management authorities.

Down river from Oze, the usho of Gifu City have a larger, more tourism-oriented operation. Fleets of boats allow visitors to eat and drink as they watch the fishermen and birds.

The same environmental shifts also affect this business, with rough waters sometimes pushing the tourist boats off course or leading to cancellations.

To contend with growing number of lost business days, an economic development body known as ORGAN set up an elevated riverside viewing deck on a trial basis, attempting to recreate the boat experience in evenings hosted by apprentice geishas and other traditional performers.

"We wanted to offer a more refined, higher-quality experience," said ORGAN leader Yusuke Kaba.

Facing an uncertain future, Adachi can only honour the past and tend to the present. In his home, he prays before shrines dedicated to his usho ancestors. And in the yard, he tends to his 16 birds, one by one.

His son Toichiro helps out on the boat and is training to become the next master fisherman.

Toichiro wants to carry on the tradition. But for now, the 22-year old spends his days working with a computer at a maker of high-precision machine tools, the type of industry that transformed Japan's economy and society in the post-war period.

"I want my son to inherit my job, but it's tough to make a living," Adachi said. "If we cannot catch fish anymore, our motivation is gone and there's no meaning in what we do." REUTERS

