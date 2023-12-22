Eliminating cervical cancer in Indonesia a movement, not a programme

Indonesia’s bold plan to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health concern - the country’s cervical cancer rate is higher than the global average - is being approached not as a programme but as a movement, says its Health Minister Budi Gunari Sadikin.

The plan aims at using thousands of primary health clinics and also private sector partners across the sprawling and diverse country, to screen 50-60 million women early for cervical cancer - because catching it early is the key to bringing down the numbers.

Currently roughly 70 per cent of cases are diagnosed when they are already in an advanced stage - and the fatality rate is high.

The Minister, a nuclear physicist and among other things former CEO of Indonesia’s micro lending bank giant Mandiri Bank, spoke to Asian Insider host Nirmal Ghosh on this episode, stressing that early intervention and a massive vaccination drive, enabled by wide buy-in across the government and private sector - the result of a wide consultation process - will reduce the fatality rate.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:48 Indonesia’s cervical cancer rate is higher than the global average

04:28 Reducing mortality rate to below 30 per cent, possible but with early detection

06:37 The key strategy is to fix this problem earlier, not later

07:45 First: Massive immunizations for about 50 to 60 million Indonesian women

11:16 Approach as a movement, not a programme

12:55 Providing healthcare facilities to private sectors - free screening, free vaccine

