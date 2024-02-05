Groundbreaking drug to be given to 1,500 Alzheimer’s patients in China

CHICAGO/SHANGHAI - Japan’s Eisai aims to roll out its groundbreaking Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi to 1,500 people in China later this year, but expects growth to accelerate significantly in 2025 as diagnosis methods change, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

More convenient Alzheimer’s blood tests expected to be ready then could help Eisai reach a bigger share of the estimated 17 million people who have the early stages of the disease in China, the spokesperson said.

“China is one of the fastest-aging countries in the world and is one of the most important countries in the area of Alzheimer’s disease for Eisai,” a company spokesperson said. “The potential growth for Leqembi in China is huge.”

Eli Lilly, which is developing a similar treatment called donanemab, told Reuters it has filed for approval in China. The Indianapolis-based company is now testing its drug in a 1,500-person trial with volunteers in China, Taiwan, South Korea and the European Union, a spokesperson said.

The size of Eisai’s planned China rollout and the filing of Lilly’s approval application have not previously been reported.

Leqembi, which works by removing a toxic protein called beta amyloid from the brain, is the first Alzheimer’s treatment proven to alter the course of the fatal, brain-wasting disease. China approved Leqembi in January.

Eisai and US partner Biogen have already rolled out Leqembi in the United States and Japan, and it is under review in Europe.

The treatment, given by infusion twice a month, slowed progression of the disease by 27 per cent for patients in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s in a clinical trial.

Current treatments available in China have limited effect, and Eisai’s trial results give patients “a lot of hope,” said Alzheimer’s expert Dr Liu Zhou of Guangdong Medical University.

Eisai said it expects to start using the drug in China by September, and forecast a total of 1,500 patients there by March 2025, a number limited by the country’s diagnostic capabilities.

Leqembi’s sales could “increase significantly” in 2025, the company said, with the expected introduction of blood tests to assess a patient’s amyloid burden rather than PET scans or invasive lumbar punctures, which require access to specialists.

“If treatment were to become possible based solely on blood tests, we think it would generate significant interest,” Citi analyst Hidemaru Yamaguchi said in a research note. He did not have an estimate for China but expects Leqembi sales outside of Japan and the US to peak in 2030 at 126 billion yen (S$1.45 billion).

Rates of Alzheimer’s diagnosis and treatment in Asia’s biggest economy remain low, and medical specialists and public awareness of the disease is limited, according to The China Alzheimer Report 2022, published in BMJ General Psychiatry.