Egypt's FM expresses need for restraint in calls to foreign ministers of Iran, Israel

CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed the need for restraint in phone calls with the foreign ministers of Iran and Israel on Sunday, Egypt said.

Shoukry called on his Iranian and Israeli counterparts "to exercise utmost self-restraint and refrain from provocations that would increase tension and instability in the region," a foreign ministry statement said.

Egypt is ready to intensify its efforts to defuse the current crisis, "which has begun taking a dangerous turn as it coincides with the crisis in the Gaza Strip and adds tension to other hot spots in the region," the statement added.

Shoukry also held a call on Sunday with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to discuss "what has become a serious threat to the security and stability" of the Middle East after Iran launched drones and missile on Israel early on Sunday. REUTERS

