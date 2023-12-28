Egypt says it is awaiting responses on plan to end Gaza war

Mr Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service, said the plan aims to restore peace and stability to the region. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
42 min ago

CAIRO - Egypt confirmed on Dec 28 it had put forward a framework proposal to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which includes three stages ending with a ceasefire, and said it was awaiting responses on the plan.

Egypt would give further details of the plan once those responses are received, Mr Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service, said in a statement.

The proposal is an attempt “to bring viewpoints between all concerned parties closer, in an effort to stop Palestinian bloodshed and the aggression against the Gaza Strip and restore peace and stability to the region”, he said.

Egyptian security sources had previously said the proposal included a multi-stage ceasefire involving prisoner releases by Israel and Hamas.

One Egyptian source said the idea of a post-war Gaza administration was raised. REUTERS

More On This Topic
New exodus causes havoc in central Gaza as Israel pushes advance
Gaza population in ‘grave peril’, says WHO

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top