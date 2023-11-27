Egypt foreign minister discusses Israel-Hamas truce with US Secretary of State

Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry arrives to attend an international humanitarian conference for the people of Gaza at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 9, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received a call from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday to discuss obstacles threatening Israel's truce with Hamas and ways to reach a comprehensive ceasefire, Egypt's foreign ministry said.

During the phone call, Shoukry stressed the need to build on the truce while implementing the United Nations Security Council resolution issued on Nov. 15 which calls for humanitarian pauses that can allow aid into Gaza, the ministry said in a statement. REUTERS

