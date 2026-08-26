Japan zoos, aquariums change long-standing practices over animal welfare concerns

TOKYO – Increasing concern for animal welfare has led to changes in once-popular exhibits and programmes at some zoos and aquariums in Japan.

Yokohama Zoological Gardens Zoorasia in Yokohama, which used to feature a petting zoo experience with guinea pigs and mice, halted the practice in March. The decision was made in consideration of the animals’ health. Summers in recent years have been extremely hot, and the zoo’s event area is equipped only with a basic air conditioning system, for which there is no prospect of securing the necessary budget for an upgrade.

But Zoorasia still believed that petting animals is an important tool for fostering an interest in nature and teaching the value of life. Therefore they sent the critters to Nogeyama Zoological Gardens – another facility in the city with a better environment – so that the petting zoo experience could be continued there.

Visitors can reserve a 15-minute slot for the experience, during which the animals are placed in a basket or a clear case for safety, and staff provide instructions in advance on how to handle them.

“The warmth of animals can be felt only through petting them,” a Zoorasia spokesperson said. “We want to continue this experience while watching out for the animals’ health.”

In October, Marine World Uminonakamichi, an aquarium in Fukuoka, closed its “touch pool” – a popular interactive exhibit in which visitors were allowed to freely touch marine life, such as thread-legged starfish, purple sea urchins and hermit crabs, in their tanks.

Problems like rough handling from visitors sometimes caused the health of animals to decline, and the aquarium reportedly had to replace about 300 starfish annually.

“It is not good for creatures to be worn down like that, and it does not fit with the times,” said a veterinarian at the aquarium.

Part of a global trend

A global trend of increasingly valuing animal welfare is behind such changes at Japanese zoos and aquariums, said Teikyo University of Science Associate Professor Yoichi Sadotomo.

The concept of “animal welfare” spread following the publication of a book in the United Kingdom in 1964 that exposed the poor living conditions of farm animals. It is rooted in the so-called five freedoms: Freedom from hunger and thirst; freedom from pain, injury or disease; freedom from fear and distress; freedom from discomfort; and freedom to express normal behaviour.

Interest further grew following the 2015 formulation of the Animal Welfare Strategy by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA).

The strategy addresses not only animal exhibits and species conservation but also interactions with visitors. It calls for close monitoring of the impact on and risks to animals that arise from such interactions, stating that “Consideration of the animal’s welfare should remain a priority”.

“In Europe and the United States, facilities that do not address animal welfare lose public trust,” Sadatomo said.

‘No elephants here’

Some facilities actively promote their animal welfare initiatives.

For example, Chiba Zoological Park posts on its website about its efforts to create natural habitats for its animals.

One of its initiatives involves putting up information panels about some animals in the exhibit areas. A panel about its western gorillas, for example, explains that after keepers began growing plants in their exhibit area in 2024, the gorillas started spending more time in the areas where the plants were located.

The Omuta City Zoo in Fukuoka Prefecture kept one elephant until 2013, but did not bring in any new ones after it died.

According to staff, elephants are herd animals. Keeping multiple elephants would be ideal to replicate their natural behaviour, but the zoo lacks the necessary space. A signboard reading “No elephants here” is put up at the zoo’s entrance.

“We want visitors to deepen their understanding of animal welfare by thinking about why we don’t keep any elephants,” a spokesperson for the zoo said.

“Increasing consideration of animal welfare has made it impossible to ignore animals’ suffering,” said Kansai University Professor Yuichi Mizoi, who specialises in the history of zoos and aquariums.

“When you visit zoos and aquariums, as you view (the exhibits), please be aware of their efforts to preserve animal welfare as well.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK