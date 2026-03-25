Zhang Xuefeng, China exam tutor turned influencer, dies at 41

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Zhang Xuefeng rose to prominence as a tutor for college and postgraduate entrance exams.

BEIJING - Mr Zhang Xuefeng, a popular entrepreneur in the education field, died on March 24 in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, following a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 41.

His company, Suzhou Fengxue Weilai Education Technology Co, confirmed his death in an obituary issued on March 24. According to the company’s website, Mr Zhang was its founder and CEO.

Following the news, Mr Zhang’s profile pictures on his Weibo and Xiaohongshu accounts were changed to black and white, a traditional expression of mourning.

Born in May 1984 in Fuyu county, Heilongjiang province, Mr Zhang rose to prominence as a tutor for college and postgraduate entrance exams.

He later became a prominent online influencer, widely recognised for his expertise in college application and postgraduate admission counselling. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK