Straitstimes.com header logo

Zhang Xuefeng, China exam tutor turned influencer, dies at 41

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Zhang Xuefeng rose to prominence as a tutor for college and postgraduate entrance exams.

Zhang Xuefeng rose to prominence as a tutor for college and postgraduate entrance exams.

PHOTO: YICAIGLOBAL/FACEBOOK

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING - Mr Zhang Xuefeng, a popular entrepreneur in the education field, died on March 24 in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, following a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 41.

His company, Suzhou Fengxue Weilai Education Technology Co, confirmed his death in an obituary issued on March 24. According to the company’s website, Mr Zhang was its founder and CEO.

Following the news, Mr Zhang’s profile pictures on his Weibo and Xiaohongshu accounts were changed to black and white, a traditional expression of mourning.

Born in May 1984 in Fuyu county, Heilongjiang province, Mr Zhang rose to prominence as a tutor for college and postgraduate entrance exams.

He later became a prominent online influencer, widely recognised for his expertise in college application and postgraduate admission counselling. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Chinese students rattled by Trump plan to ‘aggressively’ revoke visas
‘Punk wellness’: China’s stressed young people mix traditional medicine and cocktails
See more on

China

Education and schools

Tuition

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.