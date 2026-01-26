Younger voters back Japan PM Takaichi’s election gambit, snowy areas opposed: Poll

Some 58.4 per cent of those in their 30s or younger said they are fine with the dissolution of the House of Representatives for an election on Feb 8.

TOKYO – Young people appear more supportive than older generations of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s decision to call a snap election, while many voters in snow-heavy regions do not welcome it, a Kyodo News poll showed on Jan 25.

Some 58.4 per cent of those in their 30s or younger said they are fine with the dissolution of the House of Representatives for an election on Feb 8, compared with 47.5 per cent among those in their 40s and 50s. Among those in their 60s or older, 60.8 per cent said they are against it.

It will be the first time since 1990 that a lower house election will be held in February.

Opposition outweighed support in snowy regions, such as Tohoku where 61.4 opposed while 35.3 per cent supported the dissolution. In the Hokuriku-Shinetsu area that includes Ishikawa and Nagano prefectures, 56.4 per cent were against and 37.5 per cent supported it.

With the campaign set to run through winter, some opposition parties have voiced concern that snowfall could discourage voter turnout. KYODO NEWS