Young HK activists who flouted national security law can still hope for a future in the city: Official

SINGAPORE - The young activists who took part in Hong Kong’s disruptive and often-violent pro-democracy protests in recent years still have a future in the city, says the government’s youth affairs official.

The government is also actively reaching out to other young Hong Kongers who were left disillusioned and feel disconnected following the political turmoil through their peers, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak told The Straits Times.

“They shouldn’t think that their life is over just because they made a mistake in their youth,” Ms Mak said, referring to the young people who violated the law during the social unrest, as she elaborated on parts of Hong Kong’s new youth policy plan.

“They will have to bear the legal consequences. But after that, we will definitely help them to move on.”

The official was in Singapore on a four-day visit till Sunday, leading a delegation of Hong Kong youth ambassadors to meet other young people here. The trip is the first international youth exchange led by her office since the city scrapped all Covid-19 movement controls for returning travellers late last year.

The visit came weeks after Ms Mak released Hong Kong’s Youth Development Blueprint, an ambitious plan of 160 actions aimed at alleviating the top challenges facing the city’s young people today, including career prospects, housing and national identity.

Ms Mak said she hoped to help restore harmony in Hong Kong society through sincere outreach to the youth, as she acknowledged that the massive anti-government protests of 2019 had left the city deeply polarised.

The social unrest catalysed Beijing’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, under which more than 230 – many of them young people – were arrested.

The proportion of Hong Kong’s population aged 20 to 29 shrank nearly 2 percentage points from 2019 to 2022, and the local labour force lost over 116,000 people aged 18 to 39 between 2020 and 2022, according to official data. Many of those who left the financial hub in the past few years cited tight Covid-19 restrictions and a perceived erosion of democratic norms in the city, surveys and media reports show.

Asked how Hong Kong planned to reconnect with its young people who feel estranged from their homeland following the events that have unfolded in recent years, Ms Mak touted her blueprint’s motto to “inspire, support and embrace” the city’s youth.

The city is ready to embrace all its young people, regardless of their past, she said.

Hong Kong is actively nurturing more youth ambassadors, providing them with greater access to policymaking bodies where their views could be registered and taken on board, the official added.

The government was putting so much effort into developing these youth representatives, she said, “because the best way to reach young people is through their peers – these youth ambassadors – who can help us tell our story”.