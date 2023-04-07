'Young and energetic' France president Macron wins Chinese fans during Guangzhou visit

BEIJING - French President Emmanuel Macron met a warm welcome from the Chinese public on his state visit this week, a sharp contrast to the ongoing anger and protests against pension reforms back home.

Mr Macron’s three-day trip is intended to strengthen economic ties and press Beijing on the Ukraine crisis – but many in China were charmed by the 45-year-old head of state, praising his looks and relaxed demeanour.

A screaming crowd of students and fans greeted Mr Macron in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou on Friday, while social media bubbled over with posts about his appearance.

“He’s very approachable, and he doesn’t have the airs of other presidents,” Beijing resident Yue Liang, 34, said.

“Macron is a very young and energetic president, and he has also made great efforts in various reforms.”

“I love his voice,” Ms Liu Xin, a 43-year-old student of the French language at Beijing’s Alliance Francaise, said.

“He is a man with a lot of charm.”

Multiple hashtags related to Mr Macron’s visit made the top 10 most searched items on the popular Weibo social media platform on Friday.

Many Weibo commenters said they were envious of students at Guangzhou’s Sun Yat-sen University, who took part in a question-and-answer session with the French president.

Mr Macron and his entourage squeezed through a crowd of campus well-wishers, who held up their phones and reached out to touch him, fans shrieking in delight as he shook hands.

“I’m not gonna wash my hands today!” people can be heard saying in the background of videos of the encounter posted to Weibo.

Ms Ye Ziyu, a 26-year-old dining at a French restaurant in Beijing’s trendy Sanlitun neighbourhood, said she was also a Macron fan.