Yellow dust keeps air quality ‘bad’ across South Korea

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Average daily fine dust concentrations will remain high across South Korea throughout April 22, with especially elevated levels in Incheon and Jeju.

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– South Korea is experiencing poor air quality nationwide on April 22 due to lingering yellow dust from the day before .

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, residual dust carried by strong winds remains in place, though no further inflow is expected.

The authorities advise older adults and individuals with respiratory conditions to take precautions, such as wearing protective masks outdoors.

Average daily fine dust concentrations will remain high nationwide throughout April 22 , with especially elevated levels in Incheon and Jeju.

Rain began on the morning of April 22 , mainly on Jeju Island and in the southern regions.

Rainfall is forecast to continue through the morning of April 23 in Gwangju and the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province, with expected amounts of five to 20mm. Jeju Island is expected to receive up to 80mm of rain through the afternoon of April 23 .

There is a possibility of “yellow dust rain”, where rain mixes with fine dust particles. The authorities recommend avoiding direct exposure when possible.

Elsewhere, skies will be mostly cloudy, with occasional light rain possible in parts of the Chungcheong provinces and North Gyeongsang Province.

Temperatures are expected to remain near seasonal averages.

On the morning of April 22 , temperatures were 9.9 deg C in Seoul and 12.7 deg C in Daegu. Daytime highs are forecast at 19 deg C in Seoul, 18 deg C in Daejeon and Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, 15 deg C in Gwangju, 17 deg C in Daegu and 18 deg C in Busan.

Daytime highs on April 22 are expected to range from 15 to 20 deg C nationwide.

Skies will clear from April 24 , with temperatures gradually rising later in the week. Over the weekend, expect mostly clear skies and significant day-night temperature differences.

Dry conditions persist in inland areas despite the cloud cover. Dry weather advisories remain in place for Gangwon Province and northern North Gyeongsang Province, with strong winds increasing the risk of wildfires.

Gusts of up to 55kmh, or 70kmh in mountainous areas, are expected in parts of Gangwon’s east coast and mountainous regions. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK