Years after South Korea’s ‘cyber sex prison’ expose, tougher laws still needed for digital sex crime

SEOUL - Ms Park Ji-hyun vividly remembers the day she stumbled on a Telegram chatroom where she saw two to three minutes worth of footage of naked young girls.

She was so shocked that she slammed her laptop shut.

Then a 23-year-old student journalist, she went back into the chatroom to dig for more information, and eventually exposed what would be known as South Korea’s largest and most disturbing case of online sexual slavery in 2019.

There were videos of mainly underage girls in compromising or degrading acts or inflicting self-harm in multiple chat groups on Telegram, an encrypted messaging service.

“The most shocking was a video where the perpetrators made the victims engrave their names or IDs on their bodies, using knives,” Ms Park told The Straits Times.

Four years have passed since the discovery of the case, called Nth Room, sent shockwaves around the country and pushed the police to crack down on digital sex crimes.

However, activists are urging the authorities to do more, arguing that current laws and measures are not sufficient to keep cyber criminals in check, despite the lengthy jail terms given to those behind Nth Room.

Mastermind Cho Ju-bin, then 24 years old, was arrested in March 2020, and jailed for 42 years for luring at least 74 victims – many of them minors – with bogus modelling contracts and blackmailing them into filming sexually explicit and degrading content.

He had sold the content to members of the chatrooms who numbered as many as 260,000, with some paying up to US$1,200 (S$1,600).

Cho’s main accomplice Moon Hyung-wook, also 24 at the time, was handed a 34-year jail term.

A so-called anti-Nth room legislation has been in place since December 2021 to strengthen punishment for digital sex crimes and make it mandatory for South Korean-owned Internet service providers to monitor their platforms and prevent the distribution of illegal content.

A person who possesses, produces and distributes child pornography gets at least a year’s jail term.

However, criminals are exploiting overseas-based platforms that are not subject to South Korean laws, such as Telegram and Discord, a chat app.