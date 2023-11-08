Yakult ice-cream, pastries and facial at first-ever Yakult cafe in Japan

Yakult lovers rejoice! A cafe featuring treats and treatments made with the popular probiotic beverage has opened in the town of Utsonomiya in Japan.

The Yakult Gohonmaru Cafe & Gallery also features a beauty salon and gallery and was opened in September by Utsunomiya Yakult Group Corp, which distributes the beverage in the Tochigi prefecture north of Tokyo.

According to Japanese news outlet The Mainichi, visitors to the cafe on the first floor can dig into Yakult ice-cream, chiffon cakes or tiramisu with Yakult cream.